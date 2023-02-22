10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 2013 — The proposed relocation of Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16 fighter plane squadron to Anchorage could have drastic impacts on the Fairbanks economy and, on Tuesday, the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Economic Development Commission unanimously passed a resolution against the move.
The commission, a mix of business and community leaders, cited the economic and strategic impact the move would have on Fairbanks in their support of the resolution.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1998 — Leon did it again.
When Rick Mackey’s main leader stuck his graying nose across the finish line of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race Friday evening, he capped a career that many marvel at.
“Leon’s won more money in his career than most of us have made in our lives,” fourth-place finisher Mark May said Thursday at the dog drop at Mile 101 on the Steese Highway.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1973 — A volunteer group here organizing for consumer protection will hold a public meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fairbanks Native Welcome Center.
The meeting, described as mostly informational, will be for discussion of how consumers can deal with complaints and what the status of state legislation is. The group will also discuss its organization plans.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1948 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Feb. 24, 1948 — The 11-man crew of a Ladd Field B-29 wrecked on the Greenland ice cap was rescued today in a daring flight by an Air Transport Command C-54 which carried them safely to Thule, Greenland, Col. Louis M. Merrick, Ladd Field commander, announced today.
The rescue plane was piloted by Lt. Bobbie Joe Cavnar, 22, of Okmulgee, Okla., who landed his heavy four-engined plane beside the wreckage of the B-29 which crash-landed Friday.