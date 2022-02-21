10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 21, 2012 — Spectators within sight of the Poker Flat Research Range got two aerial shows Saturday night — active northern lights and a two-stage rocket launch timed to send 500 pounds of instruments through the aurora.
The 46-foot NASA rocket was launched at 8:41 p.m. Saturday when searchers had word the aurora was active over the Steese Highway launch site and downrange in northern Alaska. The rocket reached its highest point about 200 miles in the sky above the village of Venetie before falling back to the earth farther north.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 21, 1997 — Mile 101 Steese Highway — Mark May snoozed under a glorious sun Thursday on a pile of straw with his leaders.
Rick Mackey sat next to his dog team, playing with his infant son, Roland, and talking with his wife, Patti.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 21, 1972 — A l t h o u g h campaign headquarters for the Memorial Hospital Fund drive in the basement of the chamber of commerce building closed Saturday at 6 p.m. the quest for funds will continue until the $500,000 has been raised.
Campaign Co-Chairman Ron Nerland announced that the total through Saturday at 6 p.m. was just over the $350,000 mark.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 21, 1947 — LOS ANGELES — After a night spent probing beneath glaring searchlights, police today fixed the death toll from the city’s worst explosion in 37 years at 15. Of the 158 injured sufficiently to require hospitalization, several were feared dying.
The scene, as police and firemen shifted the blast rubble of an electroplating plant, resembled somewhat a garishly-lit night-time movie set. Except that there was nothing fictional about the carnage.