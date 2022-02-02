10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 2012 — Next year’s proposed school district budget includes about $12 million in cuts, as was revealed at a Citizens Budget Review Committee meeting on Wednesday night.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is basing its 2012-2013 budget on flat funding from the state and local governments. Only about $77,000 more than this year’s budget, not including teacher retirement funds, the proposed budget is $216 million. The shortfall is a result of rising costs and expired grants. If the district were to fund all the programs the same way they are this year, it would cost $12 million more.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1997 — Welcome to the crack zone.
It’s where pebble-sized chunks of smokable cocaine hold the stature of gold.
And it’s a thriving underground economy in the city of Fairbanks. A dealer with some savvy can bring home $1,000 a day. Maybe twice that if they don’t use the product themselves.
“We’ve got a big-city style crack cocaine problem,” Fairbanks Police Lt. Paul Keller said. “We could double the number of people we have working drugs and it would still not be enough. Our guys are burned out.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1972 — The Midnight Flyer isn’t exactly flying any more. As a matter of fact, it’s been grounded — or whatever it is you do to a cracked switch engine.
Government sources who must remain anonymous because they are government sources, leaked a Fairbanks version of the Pentagon Papers today: an Alaska Railroad diesel engine chugging through the moonlight at midday during that last cold snap chugged right into another government diesel.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Feb. 4, 1947 — CORDOVA — The freighter Terminal Knot was due here this afternoon to take part of the cargo of the steamer Alaska, damaged when she grounded near here early Sunday.
Alaska Steamship Company officials said cargo would be discharged to lighten the Alaska so Navy drivers from Kodiak could survey the damage and determine if temporary repairs could be made to the vessel’s hull. The divers were due from Kodiak today.