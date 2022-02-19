10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 2012 — The proposed relocation of Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16 fighter plane squadron to Anchorage was strongly criticized at a community meeting Saturday by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mark Begich, who both said not enough scrutiny has been given to the economic and strategic implications of the move.
Begich and Murkowski spent nearly 90 minutes discussing the subject at a Carlson Center conference room, where about 300 people had gathered.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1997 — Darren Rorabaugh has spent almost the entire Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race traveling with David O’Farrell, yet he realized Tuesday morning he knows very little about the man.
For instance, Rorabaugh wasn’t aware that O’Farrell is a former boxer and rodeo cowboy despite the many hours they spent around a campfire together.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1972 — The First National Bank of Fairbanks became the largest contributor to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Friday with an additional pledge of $15,000 which brings its total to $45,000. The bank had paid $30,000 during the first campaign.
Bank President William G. Stroecker, who was born in the old hospital and served as chairman of the Advisory Board until St. Joseph’s ceased to operate on July 1, 1968, signed a pledge card.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1947 — WASHINGTON D.C. — House action on statehood for Hawaii and Alaska may be postponed until next year, Chairman Richard J. Welch, Republican of California, of the House Public Lands Committee indicated today.
Welch told reporters he is “personally inclined” to grant the requests of both Hawaii and Alaska for admission to the union, but feels that committee members should visit both territories and hold hearings “on the ground” before voting on the statehood bills.