10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 2013 — It has been a busy but fun week for three Fairbanks visitors who spent time going to schools, clubs and community events to promote space and science education.
The visitors are from the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs, Colo., and their visit was coordinated by Marci Ward at the Immaculate Conception School. Ward is a third-grade teacher who is a teacher liaison with the foundation. She was able to get sponsorships to bring the group to visit The group visited 10 schools around Fairbanks this week.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1998 — EAGLE — After the three racers in front of him pulled out of town Monday evening, Rick Mackey snuck out of the back room of the old schoolhouse and began quickly getting his dogs ready for the run to Circle.
“They didn’t see me load the sled,” he said as spread a dog’s toes and squirted pink ointment onto its foot pad. “ I wasn’t about to let them see me put a bootie on a dog.
“I told Mark I was going to take a long nap. He just smiled at me real big.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1973 — The Daily News-Miner, in an all-out effort to combat the rising crime rate in the Fairbanks area, will offer thousands of dollars in reward money to persons having information about major crimes.
The program, called Secret Witness, is aimed at the man-on-the-street who may have information about murders, armed robberies, burglaries, rapes and other major crimes.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1948 —JUNEAU — Rep. Steve McCutcheon of Anchorage introduced a memorial in the Alaska Legislature yesterday that would ask Congress to move the Territorial capital from Juneau to Palmer.
The text of the memorial declares that the Third Division is rapidly becoming the center of population of the Territory, that Anchorage is headquarters of the Alaska Defense Command and of CAA operations in Alaska, and that Anchorage is an important point in the operations of the authorized airline route to the orient.