10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 2013 — WHITEHORSE, Yukon — The third try might not have been the charm for Yuka Honda, but the fourth time finally did it. Honda, the most unabashedly upbeat personality on the trail, can now say she’s a Yukon Quest veteran.
Honda finished in 12 days, 18 hours and 1 minute to finish in 15th place, the last “in the money” position, earning $3,240.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1998 — DAWSON CITY, Yukon Territory — Kathy Swenson sat in a darkened tent just a half hour before leaving this Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race early Sunday morning and contemplated life on the trail, which was taking yet another bleak turn.
“They’re sick,” Swenson said. “They’ve got a cough. Not all of them, just a few. I’m going to have to take it easy. I’m genuinely concerned about their health. I’m going, but with caution. If it looks like if s getting worse, then at Eagle I may have to stop for a day and make a decision.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1973 — Fairbanks citizens taking aim on the new state air pollution laws can get ammunition now being prepared by several local groups.
The rules and regulations of the state air quality control plan will be the subject of public hearings Feb. 25. Experts at the University of Alaska, American Meteorological Society and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Pollution Control Commission are putting the finishing touches on local stands to be taken on the plan’s effects in the Fairbanks area.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1948 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Bureau of Land Management estimated today that at least 640 new farm families could make a go of it in Alaska “right now.” Almost half of them — 310 families — could establish a sort of “Little Matanuska” project on the Kenai Peninsula, the bureau reported.
Simultaneously, the Bureau of Mines estimated that Alaska has added almost $2,000,000,000 to national wealth, in 880 years as a U.S. procession, and still contains vast unexploited resources.