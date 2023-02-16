10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 2013 — Residents of the Haystack Road Service Area are upset and looking for answers after improvements to about three miles of Haystack Drive were done with gravel Filled with tirepopping scrap metal.
Angry residents, who say metal in a 2.7-mile stretch of road has caused dozens of popped tires, came to the Haystack Road Service Area Commission meeting on Wednesday with collections of rusty nails, railroad spikes and other pieces of metal, asking what’s going to be done.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 1998 — He calls it a “happy accident.”
It’s a reference to a place in time when a young New York City lawyer decided to roll the dice and head north to Alaska.
That was 40 years ago, and that young lawyer’s name was Jay Rabinowitz.
He rode a tidal wave of opportunity to the Alaska Supreme Court and left an indelible stamp on the state court system in the process.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 1973 — The state attorney general’s new special assistant in Fairbanks began work in his new job here this week.
He is Jim Hayes, deputy director, manpower planning division of the governor’s office in Juneau for the past year. Hayes, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Metoyer, 2024 Turner St., said he will have a statement regarding the work he will be doing here for the attorney general.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 1948 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Feb. 15, 1948 — The New Times accused the United States today of seeking to turn the Arctic basin into a “mare nostrum,” and said that American activity to the north “contradicts the interests of peace and security.”
(Mare Nostrum means literally “Our Sea.” The Latin expression was used by the Italians before the last war in reference to their claims for territory bordering the Mediterranean, which the Italians called “our sea.”)
The article said that “reactionary ruling circles” in Canada were helping the United States expand to the north, and that the ultimate goal was to create an American “dominion” in the Arctic.