Feb. 15, 2013 — In a sport where winning is usually a matter of hours more than minutes, Hugh Neff defied that, winning his first Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race title, only 26 seconds in front of runner-up Allen Moore in the race’s closest finish ever.
Neff was able to make up a 42-minute deficit coming out of Braeburn 100 miles away to defeat Moore, who led almost the entire second half of the race. Neff crossed the finish line at 4:14 a.m. Monday for a total time of 9 days, 16 hours and 5 minutes.
Feb. 15, 1998 — DAWSON CITY, Yukon Territory — Rick Mackey sat around the fire here in the campground where dog teams rest during the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race’s mandatory 36-hour layover mentally mauling himself Friday evening.
“I know how much trouble I’m in: a lot,” he said of the consequences of oversleeping at the cabin at Granville, 50 miles out of town. “There’s no way to change it. The weather’s my only hope. We’ll be together, but those guys will have a more rested team. That’s the hell of it.”
Feb. 15, 1973 — The goal of the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Foundation came closer today as it topped $230,000 with a contribution of $5,000 from Mt. McKinley Mutual Savings Bank.
The bank trustees in a meeting on Saturday voted to match their previous contribution and memorialize a private room in the new hospital.
Feb. 15, 1948 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alaska’s critical shipping situation will get speedy consideration by the Senate Commerce Committee.
Senator Wallace H. White, Republican of Maine, committee chairman, yesterday pledged quick action on a resolution introduced by Senator Warren J. Magnuson, Democrat of Washington to authorize the Maritime Commission to contract with private operators for steamship service to Alaska.