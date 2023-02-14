10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 2013 — It’s a little-known fact that the city of Fairbanks has never legally owned the downtown parking garage on which it spent $8.3 million to build.
Feb. 14, 2013 — It’s a little-known fact that the city of Fairbanks has never legally owned the downtown parking garage on which it spent $8.3 million to build.
That will change Wednesday when the Downtown Association of Fairbanks formally signs over ownership to the city, thus ending an 11-year arrangement that city Finance Director Jim Soileau characterized as “pretty foolproof.”
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — Worried that a lawsuit may keep it from its Northstar oil field, BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. said Thursday it is stopping work on $50 million in production modules meant for the 145-million barrel prospect.
A suit filed last month accused the state of giving BP a sweetheart deal when the Legislature and Gov. Knowles last year renegotiated the Northstar lease to a more traditional royalty arrangement. The previous lease required the company to hand over 89 percent of the profits it made from the oil.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1973 — Vice President Spiro T. Agnew says some presidential candidates may be encouraging North Vietnam to postpone settling the war in Indochina, but one candidate, Democrat John V. Lindsay, says it is President Nixon who is delaying a settlement.
Agnew, in an interview recorded for broadcast today on the NBC “Today” show, said he wouldn’t go as far as presidential aide H.R. Haldeman who last week accused critics of Nixon’s peace plan of “consciously aiding and abetting the enemy.”
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1948 — Rescue ships, after battling through a southeasterly gale, early today removed 150 passengers and crew members from the S.S. North Sea, aground on Middle Reef, near Bella Bella, B.C., 300 miles north of Vancouver.
In a pounding sea, the 3,133-ton ship struck the reef in Seaforth Channel on the inside route to Alaska, late last night.