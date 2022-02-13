10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 2012 — JUNEAU — A major focus of the Legislature this week will be energy as five state House members travel to Washington D.C. to urge drilling expansions, while state Senators back home discuss oil taxes.
A bill co-sponsored by Congressman Don Young, R-Alaska, that would allow drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, touted as a way to spur domestic energy production and create jobs, is pending in the U.S. House.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1997 — JUNEAU— A $1 million legal fund Alaska lawmakers are seeking to fight a court ruling on tribal self-government amounts to a war chest against Native rights, tribal groups said Wednesday.
Natives from around the state testified against a bill to fund the state’s U.S. Supreme Court appeal of a case that could give Alaska tribes expansive new powers over their land. Opponents said the money would be wasted on an appeal with little chance of succeeding and that the expense could be a blank check to attack Natives.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date; here is an item from Feb. 14, 1972 — A dozen aircraft from Alaska and the Yukon Territory today were pressed into the search for a Fairbanks doctor and his nurse, missing since late Friday on a flight to Whitehorse.
Dr. Tom Carter and the nurse, Peggy Groseciose, left Fairbanks early Friday en route Outside. Dr. Carter radioed his position about 4:45 p.m. as over Burwash landing, some 150 air miles from Whitehorse. That was the last contact he made.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Fred Ayer of Great Falls, Mont., new assistant chief of the Interior Department’s Alaska Branch, looks for removal of travel restrictions along the Alaska Highway “fairly soon.”
Ayer speaks with a familiarity bred of 40 trips on the 1,521-mile length of the road from Dawson Creek, B.C., to Fairbanks. During the war he was stationed on the highway as an Army public relations officer.