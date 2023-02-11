10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 2013 — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the source of unidentified “black dust” near the Aurora Energy power plant in downtown Fairbanks, following a complaint last year by a resident who lives nearby.
The EPA received a petition from the homeowner in May asking the agency to look at the suspected presence of coal ash in the area and the potential health risks it might pose. Other residents have complained about the issue to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1998 — One out of every 10 people lucky enough to win homesteads under the state’s land lottery program never prove up on their free property, a dark statistic behind a generous program originally created to put government land into private hands.
In fact, would-be homesteaders have returned 37,500 acres’ worth of remote property back to the state in recent years — much of it littered with dilapidated shacks, trash and other debris, said Ed Fogels, land disposal coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources in Anchorage.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1973 — Herb F. Grawert, an Alaskan since 1912, and unable to work since 1957 became the first member of the 400 Percent Club by signing a check for $1,000. He had previously given $500.
He first came to the McCarthy area in 1912 and in 1930 walked from Cordova through Fairbanks, to the Circle City area where he worked as a miner. He also cut wood in the Fairbanks area and in later years worked on the DEW line. In 1957, he was no longer able to work and since mid-1971 he has been confined to bed.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1948 — SEATTLE — Facing a critical shipping problem after Feb. 28 when the War Shipping Administrations is scheduled to go out of existence, the Alaska Salmon Industries, Inc. aims at the mass movement, by airplanes, of 10,000 fisheries employees to Alaska this season.
Negotiations for the project, one of the largest mass movements of civilians by air, were started early this winter between the Alaska salmon packing interests and major airlines.