Feb. 10, 2013 — The U.S. Air Force chief of staff will be in Alaska next week on a visit scheduled prior to the announcement that Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16 fighter planes are to be moved to the Anchorage area, leading to calls from the state’s congressional delegation that he discuss the move while in the state.
Gen. Norton Schwartz will visit the state in 10 days, according to a statement from Alaska’s congressional delegation, whose three members met with Schwartz on Thursday in Washington.
Feb. 10, 1998 — WHITEHORSE, Yukon Territory — It may have been Trevor Braun’s first Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, but he started it with flair.
The first of 28 racers to leave the start line Sunday in this small Yukon River city, Braun thanked his sponsors and caught everyone’s eye with flags flying off a second sled he was using for balast and a little pink Energizer bunny tied to his drive bow.
Feb. 10, 1973 — Fairbanks Mayor Julian C. Rice has announced he will not be a candidate for re-election when his term expires next October.
Nor will he be seeking any other elective or appointive office, he said. Instead, the mayor revealed, he will devote all his time and energy apart from his law practice toward accomplishing unification of the city and borough governments.
Feb. 10, 1948 — FORT DIX, N. J. — Capt. Wiliam Florence, head of the Army’s Criminal Investigation Department here, announced today that Corp. Joseph Dumais had admitted the slaying of Elizabeth Short (the Black Dahlia) in Los Angeles.
Capt. Florence said Dumais had signed a lengthy statement in connection with the mutilation murder of the attractive brunette and had admitted under questioning that he had committed the crime.