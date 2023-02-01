Feb. 1, 2013 — Occupy Fairbanks protesters have been considerably less comfortable since the borough removed their chemical toilet from Veteran’s Memorial Park last month, but the rotating group of protesters still plans to keep the Fairbanks wing of the Occupy Wall Street movement going into the spring.
The chemical toilet was removed Jan . 19 after the borough asked the company that had been renting it to protesters to do so because the Occupiers lacked a permit.
Feb. 1, 1998 — Drug agents seized what they’re calling nearly $1 million in marijuana plants in two unrelated busts this week.
Because federal drug-enforcement guidelines place a $2,000 street-value per plant, the bust constitutes a $640,000 seizure for Fairbanks agents.
Feb. 1, 1973 — A Palmer Democrat introduced a fistful of bills in the state House this morning proposing the issuance of University of Alaska general obligation bonds totaling nearly $47 million.
They were introduced by Rep. Jay Kerttula and assigned to the committees on Health, Welfare and Education, and Finance.
Feb. 1, 1948 — Both houses of the Territorial Legislature today received bills which would increase teachers’ salaries, and the House labor committee introduced a bill which would establish a maximum week of 40 hours and a minimum wage of a dollar per hour for labor in Alaska.
Also started on its way through the legislative mill was a memorial asking Congress to repeal the section of the Jones Act which forbids shipment of freight to Alaska on Canadian vessels.