10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 2011 — The Borough Assembly approved a trio of ordinances aimed at improving and monitoring air pollution in the borough.
A dry wood education and exchange program highlighted the night along with funding for car plugins at West Valley High School and an air quality monitoring site.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — An Alaska victory in a U.S. Supreme Court case over the state’s precise northern boundary would have the side effect of opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to development despite a congressional ban on oil drilling there, environmentalists are telling the high court.
A coalition of national and Alaska environmental organizations asked the Supreme Court recently to let its views be considered when the justices take up the 16-year-old case next year. The court said Friday that it would hear their concerns, clearing the way for them to file a brief with the high court.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The Senate-House conferees oh Alaska Native claims today reached a tentative agreement on the final terms of a compromise settlement.
However, Conference Chairman Wayne Aspinall, D-Colo., said that the conferees would not be ready to bring a bill to the floor of the House and Senate until next Thursday night at the earliest.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 1946 — SEATTLE — Alaska-bound ships, four available for almost immediate loading got the first call today as signing of an agreement between waterfront employers and three AFL-unions shortly before 9 a.m., ended a crippling, 69-day tie-up of the Puget Sound port.
Peace returned two weeks after the general settlement opened other Pacific Coast ports, through the signing of new contracts, including 15-cents-an-hour wage increases, with the Checkers Association, the Foremen’s Union and the International Longshoremen Association. In addition to the wage increase, one contract provision will permit reopening the wage issue on January 1.