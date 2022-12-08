10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 2012 — Gov. Sean Parnell will be asking legislators to spend $10 million to start planning and constructing a 36-mile road to Tanana to access gold and other minerals.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 6:05 am
The proposed one-lane gravel industrial highway is part of Parnell’s package of projects termed “Roads to Resources” that were announced on Tuesday and that aim to reach deposits of gold, oil and rare earth elements throughout the state.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 1997 — MAUNA KEA, Hawaii — Hawaii’s only snowplow has come to life for the season, removing drifts from the road up the state’s highest mountain, two and a half miles above tropical beaches.
Snow falls regularly on the 13,796-foot summit of Mauna Kea, home to 10 telescopes, including Keck I and Keck II, the largest in the world. Astronomers, who live in dormitories at the 9,300-foot level, require access to the observatories.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 1972 — WASHINGTON — The Senate House conferees on Alaska Native claims has tentatively approved a land settlement that would allow the state and the Natives immediately to begin simultaneous selection of land.
The total Native land package would be 40 million acres, all selected from within the 25 townships surrounding each village site. The initial Native selection would be 22 million acres to be followed by a selection of 16 million acres by the 12 regional Native corporations.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Dec. 9, 1947 — NUERNBERG — Brig. Gen. Tilford Taylor demanded today that 22 men and a woman charged with conducting Nazi medical experiments on live victims be condemned as murderers who poisoned the entire German medical profession under Adolf Hitler.
Gen. Taylor opened the trial of high-ranking Nazi doctors in the same court where Hermann Goering, Joachim Von Ribbentrop and other Nazi Ringleaders were sentenced to death last October. All pleaded innocent.