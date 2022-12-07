Dec. 7, 2012 — The FBI served a material witness warrant Tuesday on Michael O. Anderson, the Elliott Highway resident who was arrested with militia-leader Schaeffer Cox and three others this spring and was the only one of the five freed in October when state criminal charges were dropped.
Anderson was brought in — not arrested — by federal agents and is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center. A material witness warrant is a tool prosecutors use to compel a person to testify in a criminal case when the person is not cooperating under a subpoena.
Dec. 7, 1997 — WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to resolve a long-running territorial dispute between the federal government and Alaska over ownership of parts of the seabed and offshore lands along the state’s northeast coast, in an area rich in wildlife as well as oil and natural gas.
The case, which began when the United States sued Alaska directly in the Supreme Court in 1979, has important implications both for the area’s environment and for allocation of revenue from the billions of dollars’ worth of oil and natural gas that lies beneath the Beaufort Sea.
Dec. 7, 1972 — India claimed sweeping victories in East Pakistan today saying the Pakistani army was in retreat. It called for the Pakistanis to surrender there. But in the west India admitted setbacks in Kashmir.
“The Indians reported they abandoned Chamb, in western Kashmir 30 miles from the major Indian city of Jammu and the troops “are reorganizing.” They conceded that fighting was heavy on that front.
Dec. 7, 1947 — SEATTLE — Conciliator Harry Lewis announced today that an agreement to end the Checkers union strike and the 68-day water front tie-up here had been reached between negotiating committees of the union and the Waterfront Employers Association.
The agreement is subject to ratification tomorrow by meetings of the two groups, he said. No details of the settlement were announced.