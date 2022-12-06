10 YEARS AGO
December 6, 2012 — The Alaska Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in the ongoing legal battle about whether Chitina dipnetters should be classified as subsistence fishermen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
10 YEARS AGO
December 6, 2012 — The Alaska Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in the ongoing legal battle about whether Chitina dipnetters should be classified as subsistence fishermen.
The Chitna Dipnetters Association and Alaska Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fund are appealing a 2010 decision made by the Alaska Board of Fisheries that kept dipnetters who scoop salmon out of the Copper River classified as personal-use fishermen. That decision followed an order by a Fairbanks Superior Court judge for the Board of Fisheries to better define the term “subsistence way of life.”
25 YEARS AGO
December 6, 1997 —ANCHORAGE — State officials signed over 1 million acres to the Alaska Mental Health Trust Thursday, calling it an end to a 15-year-long lawsuit.
But critics of the land transfer said the dispute is not over yet and are awaiting an appeal that they say will provide more benefits for Alaska’s mentally ill.
50 YEARS AGO
December 6, 1972 — Pakistani jet fighters attacked the Indian city of Bombay in a raid that lasted less than half an hour, United News of India reported today. It said civil defense officials ware unable to give any immediate assessment of damage, if any.
The agency added in a dispatch from Bombay, India’s most populous city with 5.6 million people, that the raid began at 7:30 p.m. with the enemy jets coming in from the Arabian Sea. Coastal batteries and anti-aircraft guns opened fire for 15 minutes and an all clear was sounded at 8 p.m., the dispatch said.
75 YEARS AGO
December 6, 1947 — SEATTLE — A bus carrying the placard “FAIRBANKS” swung down Fifth Avenue yesterday after a 4,000-mile trip over the Alaska Highway, probably the first southbound passenger coach over the route.
Paul Greimann, owner of a Fairbanks bus company and co-driver with Walter Burr, said they encountered 45-below weather and were held up two days after Whitehorse, Y. T., by engine trouble but that the smoothly frozen highway helped out.