December 5, 2011 — Ice Alaska says it’s still on track to hold its first ice art show at its new home, even though a $1.5 million state grant is held up while the borough and Ice Alaska work out due diligence on the organization’s 25-acre site.
Ice Alaska board member Hank Bartos said preparation of the new home, which is less than a mile west of its old home on Philips Field Road, for the 2012 BP World Ice Art Championships, an event that draws thousands of people from around the world, hasn’t slowed.
25 YEARS AGO
December 5, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Arco Alaska Inc. said Wednesday it plans to boost oil exploration and development spending on the North Slope by more than 40 percent during the next five years. The move, if it’s approved in February by parent company Atlantic Richfield’s directors, would be the latest proof that the demise of Alaska’s oil industry still is decades off.
Arco Alaska President Ken Thompson and Gov. Tony Knowles announced the decision two days after Knowles met with Arco executives at company headquarters in Santa Barbara, Calif.
50 YEARS AGO
December 5, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from December 4, 1971 — SAIGON — American fighter-bombers attacked three air defense radar sites inside North Vietnam, one of them 96 miles north of the demilitarized zone, the U.S. Command reported today.
In Cambodia, military sources said heavy enemy attacks forced Cambodian soldiers to abandon another town along Highway 6 and move into defensive positions. The U.S. fighter-bombers were flying cover for other bombers that made massive raids Friday against war stockpiles on the Laos-North Vietnamese border awaiting shipment southward along the Ho Chi Minh trail.
75 YEARS AGO
December 5, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Legislation to provide statehood for Alaska and Hawaii will be pushed in the new Congress.
Delegate E. L. Bartlett of Alaska said today he would introduce a bill to make Alaska a state. Rep. Homer Angell (R-Ore), who will be one of the ranking Republicans on the new Public Lands Comittee, said he believed both Alaska and Hawaii “should be granted statehood without further delay.”