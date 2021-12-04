Dec. 4, 2011 — Ravens, which are well-known for outwitting everyone from garbage collectors to rival scavengers, may be even smarter than previously thought. A new European study says ravens commonly use gestures — showing and offering objects to each other such as moss, stones and twigs.
Such behavior puts ravens in rare company, making the birds the only non-primate confirmed as using deictic gestures to communicate, according to the study. The study, by Simone Pika and Thomas Bugnyar, was published in the Nov. 30 issue of the scientific journal Nature Communications. Pika said gesturing skill and other intelligence tests, such as gaze following and problem solving, show ravens could have cognitive abilities on the same level as great apes.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 4, 1996 — The Fairbanks City Council emerged from behind closed doors early Tuesday saying it intends to set up its own probe into evidence mishandling at the Fairbanks Police Department.
The decision comes after council members spent 1 1/2 hours in executive session with the mayor and city attorney. They discussed what personnel action to take in response to an Alaska State Troopers probe that confirmed $10,000 was stolen from the department’s evidence locker.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 4, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton says he is convinced, at least so far, that an oil pipeline across Alaska will not endanger the environment and he is inclined to approve the project.
Morton said in an interview, however, that he could not issue construction permits for the pipeline-it that is what the administration finally decides— until the Interior Department completes a court-required environmental impact statement and satisfies a court injunction blocking federal action.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 4, 1946 — SEATTLE — Union concurrence in a new plan for movement of relief cargoes to strikebound Alaska was asked today by waterfront employers of Washington and Alaskan steamship operators.
Details of the new plan were not divulged but Merle G. Ringenberg, president of the waterfront employers, said the plan was worked out during a day of meeting yesterday with representatives of Alaska Steamship Co., and the Northland Transportation Co.