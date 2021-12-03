Dec. 3, 2011 — A new federal report recommends broad changes to bypass mail service in Alaska, saying the program has grown beyond its original purpose and gives the U.S. Postal Service no way to control costs.
The report, issued by the Postal Service’s Inspector General, said the program lost $73 million in fiscal year 2010 alone and is overdue for reform.
“While the Alaska bypass program started out as a thoughtful solution to a problem that once existed, much has changed since the early 1970s, and bypass has evolved beyond its original purpose,” the report stated. “Based on the results of our research, we believe it is time for changes to this historic program.”
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 3, 1996 — Winter officially arrived in Fairbanks on Monday morning — that’s the first time the temperature hit 30 degrees below at the Fairbanks International Airport.
But don’t get the idea it’s been a day at the beach in Fairbanks this fall. On the contrary. The autumn of 1996 was the second coldest on record and the coldest in almost 70 years, according to the National Weather Service.
The average temperature for the three-month period of September, October and November this year was 17.7 degrees, second only to the average of 16.4 in 1927.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 3, 1971 — The $2.3 million loan which Golden Valley Electric Association received recently from the Rural Electrification Administration will be spent in about a year, according to Robert Hufman, GVEA’s general manager.
Basically, Hufman said, the loan will enable GVEA to serve an additional 600 customers in 1972. Included are 92 miles of new distribution line which will be installed every direction from the system, and 11 miles of new transmission line which will run largely from the Gold Hill substation to the Zender substation, which is located in GVEA’s back yard on Illinois Street.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 3, 1946 — SEATTLE — Puget Sound’s waterfront tieup went into its 64th day today with little immediate hope of renewing operations.
Federal conciliators emerged from a meeting between employers and the American Federation of Labor checkers last night with a pessimistic “no settlement in sight” report. Meetings would continue they said but added that no future times had been set.