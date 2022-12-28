December 28, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed prosecutors’ argument that a BP subsidiary violated its probation after an oil spill because of another spill on Alaska’s North Slope. Judge Ralph Beistline also lifted BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc.’s probation altogether.
BP had been convicted of negligent discharge of oil in 2007 for a 200,000-gallon spill on the North Slope a year earlier. There was another spill of 13,500 gallons in 2009.
December 28, 1997 — WASHINGTON — The government is set to give automakers the green light to install less forceful air bags in new cars while making it easier for worried consumers to have the devices disconnected.
Responding to pressure from motorists, safety advocates and the auto industry, widely anticipated new federal air bag rules will be formally proposed Monday, a Transportation Department official said Friday.
December 28, 1972 — PARIS — The United States and North Vietnam cancelled the next session of the Vietnam peace talks in simultaneous actions today. The meeting had been scheduled for Thursday and would have been the first since Dec. 8.
The United States gave the same reasons Defense Secretary Melvin R. Laird gave Monday to justify the current heavy air attacks on North Vietnam. The North Vietnamese said their cancellation was in protest against the air attacks.
December 28, 1947 — SEWARD — A jurisdictional dispute between the AFL Sailors Union of the Pacific and the CIO International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union over manning of winches and hatches spread yesterday form Ketchikan to Seward and halted unloading operations on the steamship Baranof after half its cargo had been discharged.
Also affected by the work stoppage, involving 150 longshormen, is the relief ship Reef Knot, whose cargo has not been touched. A third vessel, the Denali, is due to arrive here today. The scheduled departure of the Baranof today has been postponed.