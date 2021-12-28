Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. High 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 20F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.