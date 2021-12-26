10 YEARS AGO
December 26, 2011 — SAN FRANCISCO — The big dig for San Francisco’s multibillion dollar transportation terminal has unearthed some artifacts from the city’s heady Gold Rush days, including opium pipes from a Chinese laundry and a chipped chamber pot found in a backyard outhouse.
The 70 artifacts have city archaeologists eager for more and local residents pondering the ground beneath their feet.
25 YEARS AGO
December 26, 1996 — The voter-mandated early closure of borough bars coupled with state law could shut down a famed Yukon Quest checkpoint for a few hours during the 1,000-mile race. Like any other bar in the borough, the Angel Creek Lodge would have to boot out patrons between the hours of 2 a.m. and 10 a.m., or 3:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., depending on what days the race comes through the checkpoint.
That’s because Angel Creek Lodge is licensed by the state only as a bar, not a restaurant. If the lodge were considered a restaurant by state regulators, it could stay open during bar closure hours so long as it did not serve alcohol.
50 YEARS AGO
December 26, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from December 27, 1971 — TORONTO — An Air Canada DCS jetliner returned to Toronto with its six crew members today after a trip to Cuba ordered by a hijacker wielding a revolver and a hand grenade.
The armed man took over the plane as it neared Toronto just before 8 p.m. Sunday at the end of a round trip flight to Thunder Bay, Ont., on the northwestern shore of Lake Superior.
75 YEARS AGO
December 26, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D. C. —
The State Department announced today it has rejected Russian complaints that two Soviet citizens were attacked by American military police in Shanghai on September 23.
The department blamed the two Russians for the fighting, which occurred after an automobile accident. The Russians had asked compensation for injuries received in the clash. The incident first drew a complaint from local Soviet authorities in Shanghai on December 19, the protest was taken to the State Department by the Russian embassy here.