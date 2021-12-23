10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 2011 — The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the state’s redistricting plan argued the Alaska Redistricting Board got its math wrong in determining the number of required effective Native voting districts.
The argument outlined during Thursday morning oral arguments for a motion of summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs said there should just be four effective Native voting districts, not five as described in the plan.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1996 — JUNEAU — In its first move into the tourism industry, Klukwan Inc. is buying the Fairweather, Holland-America’s 250-passenger day boat, and will run passenger shuttles between Haines and Skagway starting next May.
The Native corporation for the village of Klukwan, near Haines, is finishing negotiations on the 14-year-old vessel. Corporation President Don Argetsinger would not disclose the purchase price.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1971 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon has commuted the sentence of imprisoned former Teamsters Union boss James Hoffa. This means he can be released immediately from the federal penitentiary in Lewisburg, Penn.
Sources at the White House were quoted as saying that former Teamsters President James R. Hoffa would be released from federal prison today.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1946 — TOKYO — With the toll of dead calculated as high as 1,125 so far, thousands of wretched, shivering Japanese huddled around fires near the waterlogged wreckage of their homes destroyed by the earthquake and tidal waves early Saturday.
The Home Ministry listed 1,026 dead, with reports still coming in from previously isolated areas in southern Shikoku Island and the Wakayama Peninsula. Kyodo News Agency reported its count at 1,125 killed, Kyodo listed 2,700 killed, missing and injured.