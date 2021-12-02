Dec. 2, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — The groan is almost audible coming from dormitory rooms at the University of Alaska Anchorage. The university is intentionally slowing the speed of Internet connections in all on-campus dorm rooms to prevent students from infringing on copyrights when downloading movies, music and videos, a move first reported by KTUU-TV.
Rich Whitney, in charge of computers and telecommunications services at UAA, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the slowdown of Internet connections should be completed within a week.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 2, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said Sunday it would drill one more test hole at Thompson Pass to continue monitoring a worksite where hydrocarbon fumes were detected.
The company said in-house testing on soil samples collected Saturday continue to show no sign of spilled oil in the ground near the 800-mile trans-Alaska pipeline. Samples also have been tested by Alyeska contractors, the company said.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 2, 1971 — SEATTLE — Interior Secretary Rogers Morton said today a permit for the controversial trans-Alaska oil pipeline should be issued by the end of January. “The Alyeska lawyers have asked 30 days additional time in order to work over some of their documents which will be part of the case they will have to define in court,” Morton said.
“This means instead of Dec. 15, it will probably be Jan. 15. We’ve done our work, we’re ready to go with the statement.” “I think we have done everything within our power to consider a Canadian alternative to the Alaskan route from Prudhoe Bay to the ice free Port of Valdez, Morton said.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 2, 1946 — WASHINGTON — The Army’s first major port-war test of tactics and weapons for fighting in the Arctic went into full swing yesterday as a hand-picked task force in the Aleutians started three months of strenuous operations.
Following amphibious war games in warm Southern California, “Force Williwi” will contend with rain, snow, sleet and hurricane winds which sometimes reach 110 miles an hour on the island of Adak.