10 YEAR AGO
Dec. 19, 2011 — PYONGYANG, North Korea — Even as the world changed around him, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il remained firmly in control, ruling absolutely at home and keeping the rest of the world on edge through a nuclear weapons program.
His death after 17 years in power was announced today by state television two days after he died.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Incentives to encourage construction of a natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Valdez could include a long-term contract setting the taxes gas owners would pay for years to come, says Rep. Ramona Barnes, who heads a special committee set up by the Legislature to push the project.
Barnes disagrees with Roger Marks of the state Department of Revenue, who told a committee hearing Wednesday that “it’s our opinion we can’t contract on tax rates.” The state constitution bars the Legislature from binding later lawmakers.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Dec. 20, 1971 — PRINCETON, N.J. — Neon ions excited to almost two-thirds the speed of light have the potential to destroy cancer cells without harming healthy cells nearby, scientists at Princeton University say.
A report issued Sunday by the Princeton Accelerator Laboratory said tests begun last summer have yielded evidence that the ions can be raised to a speed high enough to be greatly superior to X rays in treating cancer.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 1946 — PORTLAND, Ore. — Air shipments of fresh Oregon fruits and vegetables to Alaska will grow to rival similar cargo out of Seattle, an American Airlines official predicted here.
Herold F. Zink, regional contractor cargo director said a first airplane load hauled into Anchorage “opened the eyes of a lost of Alaska residents.”