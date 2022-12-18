Dec. 18, 2012 — A proposal to streamline adoptions at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter to make it easier to adopt an energetic puppy, an old hard-on-his-luck husky or a cute kitten is getting better reception from local veterinarians who initially opposed it.
The proposal, which would standardize adoption fees and make spay and neuter procedures mandatory for all incoming adoptable animals, was shelved by the Borough Assembly earlier this month after a slew of veterinarians spoke out against the plan, concerned it could undercut already discounted rates.
Dec. 18, 1997 — JUNEAU — A trust fund for Alaska children that existed for eight years with no money now has a bank account and a plan to raise funds to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Gov. Tony Knowles announced Tuesday a contribution of $6 million in state funds to the Alaska Children’s Trust.
Dec. 18, 1972 — KETCHIKAN — The Alaska Judicial Council has narrowed the field of nominees to three for appointment to the vacancy on the Alaska Supreme Court, a council spokesman has reported.
Gov. William A Egan, who must make the nomination, was informed of the three choices Friday, said George Boney, council chairman and Chief Justice of the Alaska high court.
Dec. 18, 1947 — The Interior Department disclosed today it is making a thorough geological search to determine whether Alaska may be a source of uranium, the basic material for atomic energy and the atom bomb.
Also under survey are Alaska’s potentialities in oil, coal, gold and radium, and means of coping with the construction problem of volcanic activity and permafrost the permanently frozen ground which underlies the territory.