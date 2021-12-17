10 YEAR AGO
Dec. 17, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — A Royal Dutch Shell subsidiary received federal approval Friday for drilling exploratory wells in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska’s northwest coast but with conditions that raised concerns with the state’s congressional delegation.
Approval by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management came with the catch that Shell must lop 38 days off the short summer open-water drilling to make sure it has time to cope with a spill or a wellhead blowout before sea ice moves in.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 1996 — JUNEAU — As promised, Gov. Tony Knowles came out with a budget proposal Monday to hold spending virtually unchanged next year while providing more money for schools and raising tobacco taxes.
As expected, Republicans who control the Alaska Legislature quickly dismissed Knowles’ plan as a hold-the-line budget that would do little to fix the state’s continuing cash shortages.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 1971 — Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens arrived in Fairbanks Thursday afternoon for a round of talks with post office and other civil service employees here and in Anchorage before taking a holiday vacation.
Sen. Stevens, his wife and children will fly to Puerto Rico for Christmas and New Year’s vacationing. The long-awaited vacation comes at the end of the successful legislative fight for passage of the Alaska Native Land Claims Bill.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 1946 — Informed that the Territorial Highway department would consider construction of a road from the end of Cushman Street south to the banks of the Tanana River, the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce today authorized a committee to secure easements for the project right of way.
The committee, composed of Roy Ferguson, Irving Reed and Alvin Polet, will act upon information given to Reed by Territorial Highway Engineer Leonard Smith during a recent visit. Reed told the Chamber that the right of way would follow the existing road rather than the section line, thus making easements necessary if the residents of that area want the road.