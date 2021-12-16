10 YEAR AGO
Dec. 16, 2011 — A year-end federal spending bill tells the National Park Service not to stop boaters in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve, a tamer version of a bill Rep. Don Young introduced six months ago.
“None of the funds made available by this act may be used by the secretary of the interior to implement or enforce regulations concerning boating within Yukon-Charley National Preserve, including waters subject to the jurisdiction of the United States,” the bill states.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 16, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Forget the shiny gold wrapping paper and red ribbon. For Alaskans, Christmas cheer most often comes in a brown, corrugated cardboard box.
Alaskans receive four times more parcels during the course of a year than do residents of the Lower 48, said Postal Service spokeswoman Nancy Cain Schmitt. Bulky packages are a fact of life for rural residents who don’t have easy access to stores, for urban catalog shoppers and for those living far from family.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 16, 1971 — The Indian army triumphed on its eastern front today with the unconditional surrender of Pakistan’s army in East Pakistan. Then the Indian government ordered its troops on the western front to stop fighting Friday night in a unilateral cease- fire.
The Indian Cabinet’s decision to call a pause in the Kashmir area was made in the face of a declaration by Pakistan’s president that he would carry on the war with India until the “occupied areas are taken back.”
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 16, 1946 — Nobody rolled up his sleeves, but many Fairbanksans felt like it today as the bitterest wave of cold in 11 years broke, bringing the city’s temperature above 20 below zero for the first time in 11 days.
Thermometers leaped from minus-53 at 3 a.m. today to minus-14 at 2 o’clock this afternoon, and the prediction was for a rise of a few more degrees. With the sudden relief came a promise from Vincent “Jerry” Oliver, official in charge of the Weather Bureau here, that Fairbanks can now settle down to normal winter temperatures.