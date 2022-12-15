10 YEAR AGO
Dec. 15, 2012 — The Borough Assembly will discuss priorities for the coming legislative session with members of the Interior delegation during a special meeting tonight.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 10:45 am
10 YEAR AGO
The meeting comes a week after the assembly passed a resolution outlining its legislative priorities, which include an endorsement of a large state-owned natural gas pipeline, library projects and turf fields, among other projects.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 1997 — HOMER — Gov. Tony Knowles told hundreds of oil development opponents Saturday that he is considering removing some land from a Cook Inlet lease sale set for Wednesday.
The 1.1 million-acre lease sale, along both sides of Cook Inlet, has drawn fire from Homer residents, who fear it will threaten scenic Kachemak Bay, and from fishing groups worried about oil derricks along the Kenai River.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska’s aboriginal peoples, many of them poverty-stricken residents of rain forests, Arctic Ocean shores and the wind-swept Aleutian Islands, are close to getting back 40 million acres of their land.
The land and almost $1 billion were provisions of a congressional settlement Tuesday that means “no poverty pockets for Alaska’s future,” said Don Wright, president of the Alaska Federation of Natives.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 1947 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from Dec. 14, 1947 — JUNEAU — Eskimos on Kivalina Island in the Bering Sea apparently played hookey election day.
The Territorial canvassing board, tallying results of the October there feared they would be absent on hunting trips election day so they cast their 35 votes on September 1. The polls were formally opened October 8, but no one voted that date.
The board threw the entire results out.