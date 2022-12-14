10 YEAR AGO
Dec. 14, 2012 — Budget cuts are forcing the closure in spring of Alaska’s federal agriculture research station, including a newly built $1.2 million greenhouse and research complex in Fairbanks.
A roughly $40 million cut to the Agricultural Research Service is resulting in the elimination of 10 stations throughout the country, said ARS spokeswoman Sandy Miller Hays. That includes all work under way at the Subarctic ARS station in Alaska, including projects in Fairbanks, Palmer and Kodiak. The planned ARS closures stem from a spending bill passed by Congress in November that included a cut to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1997 — The Fairbanks Hell’s Angels lived up to their name Friday at Santa’s Clearinghouse. Members of the motorcycle club walked into the Clearinghouse headquarters in the old Nerland Building carrying several huge boxes of toys to donate, said Pat Morehouse, charity drive coordinator.
“All I saw were legs,” she said. They then proceeded to pull $2,000 out of their pockets to add to the donation. “They just brightened up the night for all of us,” Morehouse said.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Congress today passed and sent to the President a bill granting Alaska’s 55,000 Native people 40 million acres of land and $9625 million.
Culminating more than four years of active legislative consideration, final congressional passage came as the Senate shouted its approval of the conference committee compromise bill. House passage came earlier on a roll call vote of 307 to 60.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1947 — SEATTLE — Senator-elect Harry P. Cain plans to work for establishment of a Puget Sound-Alaska shipping program which will afford suitable and adequate ships and service.
Returning from a California vacation yesterday, the state’s newly-chosen Republican senator said he will spend considerable time before assuming his seat in January studying the situation. He will leave for Washington the day after Christmas.