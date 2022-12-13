10 YEARS AGO
December 13, 2012 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough is stepping up pressure on the Occupy Fairbanks protesters at Veterans Memorial Park to remove two tents and a heating stove.
Late last week, the Borough Code Enforcement Office posted an official warning stating the tents need to be removed because they’re damaging the park or else they can be fined.
25 YEARS AGO
December 13, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — Two meteors streaking across the nighttime sky Wednesday were part of a meteor shower viewed by hundreds of residents around the state, astronomers said.
Phones started ringing at the Anchorage Police Department, National Weather Service and local airport towers after two balls of light flashed from west to east in the northern sky at about 8 p.m.
50 YEARS AGO
December 13, 1972 — JUNEAU — Gov. William Egan says he hopes to be able to propose a budget with a five percent or less over-all increase for fiscal 1973.
Egan said Sunday he hopes the budget of $306 million can reverse projections of great oil lease account deficits by the end of the decade.
75 YEARS AGO
December 13, 1947 —
NEW YORK, N. Y. — The United Nations sped toward final action to the principles of a worldwide arms reduction program today when the general assembly’s powerful political committee approved unanimously a draft resolution laying down the general terms of the arms plan.
The 54-nation committee, meeting at Lake Success, sent the measure to the assembly for final action after making a few minor changes. In view of the unanimous vote, it was assured of adoption by the assembly.