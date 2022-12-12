December 12, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — As a blanket of fog lifted Saturday at Fort Richardson National Cemetery, volunteers and the families of military service members fanned out to place holiday wreaths on the snow-capped graves of nearly 800 veterans.
The effort, part of a national program called Wreaths Across America, mirrored ceremonies around the country, with as many as 100,000 wreaths expected to be laid on grave sites at Arlington National Cemetery alone.
December 12, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — A Canadian project to ship 3.5 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas to Asia each year from a plant near Prince Rupert could affect the economics of the proposed natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Valdez, according to executives with Yukon Pacific Corp.
“Like any project, we are demand driven. To the extent that the demand base is eroded, we are affected,” said Yukon Pacific vice president Wayne Lewis. “A large project has unique market needs, and they don’t come along very often.”
December 12, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from December 13, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — The Native Land Claims Bill nearing a vote in Congress apparently leaves the Alaska Federation of Natives with no official role in post-settlement activities.
The measure would create 12 regional corporations, and there would be an optional 13th corporation for non-resident natives, but no provisions are in it for a native commission or any statewide corporation.
December 12, 1947 — SEATTLE — The first ship in scheduled Alaska service to leave Seattle since before the maritime strike began 73 days ago will sail at 10 a.m. tomorrow for Cordova, Valdez and Seward.
The vessel, the Alaska, will have 100 passengers, including travelers who have been waiting in Seattle for the ship for Alaska since last August. There will be 1,800 tons of freight aboard the vessel.