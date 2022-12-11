10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 2012 — The city’s permanent fund account has a healthy balance of almost $100 million and continues to rebound after taking a sharp dip in August, according to Bert Wagnon, a representative for the firm that manages the city’s investments. Wagnon, senior vice president for Alaska Permanent Capital Management, reviewed Fairbanks’ investment returns and asset allocations during a presentation made at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The fund had been growing steadily since June — reaching a high of slightly more than $105,000 in early April — but began to fall steadily after that.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1997 — CHALKYITSIK — Santa Claus came a little early to this village of 150 in the middle of the Yukon Flats. And instead of lighting atop houses with eight tiny reindeer, Santa dropped from the skies amid the roar and prop wash of two UH1 “Huey” helicopters.
But the effect was the same, as a dozen children watched with gaping mouths and wide eyes as Santa hopped out of his whirlybird and strolled toward them, carrying a red bag bulging with candy.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1972 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan says the trans-Alaska pipeline would be easier for the state to manage than Anchorage International Airport.
Egan issued a statement Friday accusing state Sen. Lowell Thomas Jr., R-Anchorage, of “political vitriolics” and claiming the Legislature would lend bipartisan support for Egan’s proposal for state ownership of the pipeline.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — The Interior Department decided today that two tribes of Alaska Natives may be entitled to considerably more land than they have been assigned.
It set aside land order issued last August by the department, which allotted 750 square miles of land and 50 square miles of water for the 600 Eskimos at Barrow, and 12-800 acres for the 200 Indians at Klukwan.