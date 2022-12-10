10 YEARS AGO
December 10, 2012 — Army Alaska announced Friday that Fort Wainwright could lose up to 62 civilian positions as part the Defense Department’s national downsizing effort.
December 10, 2012 — Army Alaska announced Friday that Fort Wainwright could lose up to 62 civilian positions as part the Defense Department’s national downsizing effort.
Fort Greely, about two hours from Fairbanks on the Richardson Highway, could lose six positions, the Army stated in its news release.
25 YEARS AGO
December 10, 1997 — The Alaska Judicial Council nominated judges from Anchorage and Juneau for the state Supreme Court on Monday, rejecting six Fairbanksans and one other applicant in the pool of nine.
Gov. Tony Knowles must appoint one of the two nominees or request more names from the council within 45 days.
50 YEARS AGO
December 10, 1972 — CORDOVA —
The Board of Fish and Game, which has been in session here since last week, Thursday rejected two proposals to place certain restrictions on salmon dipnetting limits at Chitina.
Action on the two changes had been delayed from the first of the meeting, but the proposals had been in committee and under study for almost the entire session. Debate began on them Thursday morning and continued through the noon hour. They were brought to vote in the early afternoon.
75 YEARS AGO
December 10, 1947 — The SS Alaska is scheduled to sail from Seattle Friday, the Alaska Steamship Company announced today, followed by the Baranof, set for departure December 18. The Alaska will call at Ketchikan, Juneau, Valdez and arrive at Seward about December 19. The Baranof will sail directly to Seward, and is due there about December 22. The Baranof will hit Valdez, Cordova, Yakutat, Juneau and Ketchikan on the southbound voyage.
An almost unprecedented number of longshore gangs were dispatched to the Seattle waterfront today to load long-idle shipping. Manpower priorities were being given to Alaska ship operators at the request of Lt. Comdr. E. P. Chester Jr., Alaska relief chairman, and Territorial Delegate E. L. Bartlett.