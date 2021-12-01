Dec. 1, 2011 — An international group of researchers believes greenhouse gases from thawing permafrost will be released at a much faster rate than previously estimated, which could have significant implications for climate change projections.
A survey of 41 scientists — including seven University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers — estimates the amount of carbon released from thawing permafrost by 2100 will be 1.7 to 5.2 times larger than previously estimated. Their conclusions, reported Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature, describe permafrost thawing as a likely accelerator of global warming.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 1996 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Dec. 2, 1996 — BETHEL — Alaska State Troopers said two men including a veteran state wildlife biologist were killed in a small plane crash near the Yukon River village of Marshall.
Authorities said pilot Dick Chandler, 45, and state Fish and Game biologist Randy Kacyon, 40, were on a moose count Saturday when their small plane went down about 15 miles south of Marshall. The village is about 75 miles north of Bethel.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 1971 — Direct distance dialing (DDD) will be available to the Fairbanks area May 21, according to Fred Chiei Jr., Anchorage, executive vice president of RCA-Alaska Communications, Inc.
At its initial installation, the DDD system will operate on an “operator number identification;” that is, the caller will dial the area code and the number of the phone he’s calling and then an operator will break in to request the caller’s own number. Later, Chiei said, the system will go on “automatic number identification,” eliminating the need for the operator.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Nov. 30, 1946 — PORTLAND, ORE. — Port Authorities arranged today to begin immediately assembling of relief shipments for Alaska, long delayed by the maritime strike and a following Puget Sound waterfront dispute.
They were to meet today with Lt. Comdr. E. P. Chester, Jr., representing Alaska’s Gov. Ernest Gruening who said last night he would not “waste anymore time” waiting for the Puget Sound dispute to end, but would divert two and maybe more ships for loading in Portland. Five had been scheduled for loading in Puget Sound.