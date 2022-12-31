10 YEARS AGO
December 31, 2012 — An Alaska Superior Court judge has increased the taxable value of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline for 2007 through 2009.
The decision released Friday, is another victory for the Fairbanks North Star Borough and other municipalities that have fought to get increased property tax revenue from the 800-mile pipeline and follows a 2010 decision that more than doubled the value of the pipeline in 2006.
25 YEARS AGO
December 31, 1997 — WASHINGTON — The Clinton administration warned doctors Monday that new state laws allowing medical uses of marijuana in Arizona and California don’t matter: the drug is still illegal to prescribe under federal law.
“We will not turn a blind eye toward our responsibility,” Attorney General Janet Reno said in promising to go after doctors who prescribe smoking marijuana, especially in cases where abuse is suspected.
50 YEARS AGO
December 31, 1972 — SAIGON — U.S. and South Vietnamese forces joined the Viet Cong today in a New Year cease-fire across South Vietnam, but American air forces followed up their five-day attack on North Vietnam with more raids on enemy supply routes in Laos.
The 24-hour allied cease-fire began at 6 p.m. Saigon time, or 5 a.m. EST. A 72-hour truce proclaimed by the Viet Cong went into effect 17 hours earlier.
75 YEARS AGO
December 31, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — President Truman ended today the period of hostilities of the Second World War. He left intact, however, the states of emergency declared by the late President Roosevelt before the United States went to war, and he said that today’s action does not end “the state of war itself.”
Recommendations will go to Congress in the near future, Mr. Truman told a news conference, with respect to cancelling the national emergency and ending the state of war. His proclamation ending hostilities, effective at noon today, did erase from the statue books at once 20 wartime laws.