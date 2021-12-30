10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands sent up an ash cloud Thursday that prompted scientists to increase the alert level for commercial aircraft traffic. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said satellite images at 4:02 a.m. AST showed Cleveland Volcano had spewed ash 15,000 feet into the air in a cloud that moved east-southeast. U.S. Geological Survey scientist-in-charge John Power called it a small explosion.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1996 — SEATTLE — The Northwest was pummeled by its second major storm in less than a week Sunday as 2 feet of snow, heavy rain and high winds blocked major highways with avalanches, buckled roofs and closed the Space Needle.
Snow was piled by bone-chilling gusts as powerful as 90 mph in northwestern Washington. Heavy rain added to the misery, creating an icy glaze that led to flood warnings for parts of Oregon and the rest of western Washington.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The national security and the country’s economic well-being favor construction of the planned trans-Alaska oil pipeline rather than a proposed Canadian pipeline, top government officials have told the Interior Department.
In anticipation of a new pipeline draft environmental impact statement to be issued some time in January, the Interior Department Wednesday released a series of inter-agency memos and reports, most of which strongly support the Alaskan pipeline.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — The defense of Alaska, the nation’s vitally strategic northern rampart, will rest almost entirely on the efficiency of the troop air transport system and the mobility of the air fleet, military planners disclosed today.
Only a comparative handful of ground combat troops — two battalions probably numbering less than 2,000 men in all — will compose the interim garrison for the airfields and other army installations spotted across the sprawling 586,000 square miles of the territory.