December 27, 2012 — LOS ANGELES — The moon has come a long way since Galileo first peered at it through a telescope. Unmanned probes have circled around it and landed on its surface. Twelve American astronauts have walked on it. And lunar rocks and soil have been hauled back from it.
Despite being well studied, Earth’s closest neighbor remains an enigma. During the New Year’s weekend, a pair of spacecraft the size of washing machines are set to enter orbit around it in the latest lunar mission. Their job is to measure the uneven gravity field and determine what lies beneath — straight down to the core.
December 27, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Beginning next month, sophisticated X-ray machines designed to detect explosives in checked baggage will begin arriving in major U.S. airports.
Under a $52.2 million contract, 54 machines will be built and installed in 1997 by InVision Technologies of Foster City, Calif., the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday.
December 27, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Melvin R. Laird said today U.S. planes will continue to hit North Vietnam when necessary to protect the safety of diminishing U.S. forces in South Vietnam.
At the same time, Laird accused North Vietnam of violating understandings he said they gave in 1968 when the sustained U.S. bombing of North Vietnam ended.
December 27, 1947 — SHANGHAI — The announcement by a State Department spokesman in Washington that a United States Navy courier ship at Darren was not given a Soviet ultimatum to get out will come as a distinct surprise to U.S. Navy officials and others who were abroad when the incident took place last Friday.
The senior Navy officer aboard, Comdr. Edgar L. Yates, Portland, Oregon, reported to Admiral Charles M. Cooke, Jr., commander of the Seventh Fleet in my presence that an ultimatum had been given by Soviet military officials “to leave within 20 or we will not be responsible for the consequences.”