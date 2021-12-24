10 YEARS AGO
December 24, 2011 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks is standing by a decision to return roughly 1,200 pieces of mail that were sent to employees as part of a union-organizing drive last month, saying the items weren’t properly addressed and were returned to the sender.
The mailers, sent by the Alaska State Employees Association, were delivered in bulk to the UAF chancellor’s office late last month. The items had the name of individual employees, but not their specific on-campus addresses, and arrived back at ASEA offices Nov. 28.
25 YEARS AGO
December 24, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — The National Park Service is imposing a new reservation system for its popular bear-viewing site at Brooks River, requiring day-use passes for the first time.
Visitors to the remote site 260 miles west of Anchorage in Katmai National Park typically fly scheduled airlines to King Salmon and then hop air taxis to Brooks River.
50 YEARS AGO
December 24, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — Two bills prepared by the legislature’s Special Pipeline Impact Committee are not intended as a rebuttal of Gov. William A. Egan’s proposal For state ownership of the 800-mile trans-Alaska pipeline, Sen. Chancey Croft, D-Anchorage, says.
Croft, who is chairman of the committee, said Thursday the bills would be introduced in the upcoming session. They would provide for regulation of the pipeline and any subsequent oil and gas transport systems, he said.
75 YEARS AGO
December 24, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — A State Department official said today Russian military authorities at Dairen, Manchuria, acted within their legal rights in ordering an American vessel to leave the port last Friday after its authorized 48-hour stay had expired.
Press Officer Lincoln White also declared that the Soviets were within their legal rights in refusing to permit an American business man, a news reporter and a photographer aboard the vessel to land at Dairen. None of them, White explained, had received prior official Russian clearance. Such clearance, however, had been given to a diplomate courier aboard the craft.