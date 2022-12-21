10 YEAR AGO
Dec. 21, 2012 — Just in time for holiday travel, there’s a new addition to the security checkpoint at Fairbanks International Airport — a security scanner that checks for concealed metal and non-metal items.
Employees with the Transportation Security Administration demonstrated the new unit, called millimeter wave Advanced Imaging Technology, on Tuesday by going through the scanner with pockets full of items that could potentially be missed in a traditional metal detector.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 21, 1997 — JUNEAU — Canadian officials plan a fee and a limit on the number of hikers on the Chilkoot Trail next summer to help maintain and preserve the historic route to the Klondike gold fields.
The trail follows a route used by goldrush prospectors from Dyea near Skagway to Lake Bennett in the Yukon Territory. It may attract extra visitors this summer and next as the centennial of the gold rush is celebrated.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 21, 1972 — Santa Claus will be at Alaskaland Wednesday from noon to 2:30 p.m. to give away more than 3,000 Christmas stockings which have been donated for the city’s children.
In addition there will be a pie eating contest, snow shoe contests and other events. Savings bonds, toys and other prizes will go to the winners.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 21, 1947 — A proposed 800-square-mile reservation for the exclusive use of natives at Point Barrow is not favored, but establishment of certain native rights over large areas of Arctic Alaska is recommended in the report of Irwin Silverman, who conducted Interior Department hearings here and at Barrow in October.