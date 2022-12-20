Dec. 20, 2012 — HELENA, Mont. — Every fall the calliope hummingbird, which weighs about as much as a penny, braves high winds and bad weather to migrate from Canada and the northern United States to as far south as Mexico, then back again in the spring — a total of 4,000 to 5,000 miles.
The journey is one of several dozen “spectacular migrations” — in the air and on land — chronicled in a new report by the Wildlife Conservation Society. But the report warns these migrations are in peril.
Dec. 20, 1997 — LIMA, Peru — Peru on Thursday rejected a demand by leftist rebels that the government free their jailed comrades in exchange for the release of about 375 hostages.
The rebels’ primary demand has been that the government free all of their imprisoned comrades in the Tupac Amaru rebel movement.
Dec. 20, 1972 — SAIGON — North Vietnamese antiaircraft defenses, including Soviet-built MIG21 interceptors, shot down four American fighter-bombers along the border with northern Laos in Hanoi’s biggest success in the air war in more than three years, the U.S. Command disclosed today.
The command first denied that MIG interceptors apparently engaged the American planes but later confirmed this, saying that several of the interceptors were observed crossing into Laos on Saturday and Sunday when the four F4 Phantoms were shot down.
Dec. 20, 1947 — A choral group of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls will bring Christmas cheer to the sick and shut-ins Sunday afternoon at 4:30 during a program over KFAR. The group will sing Christmas carols and dedicate the songs to those who are unable to attend the different programs around town during the Christmas season.