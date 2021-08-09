10 YEARS AGO
August 9, 2011 — It was Schaeffer Cox’s speeches in the Lower 48 that led the FBI to begin investigating him, according to a document Filed in federal court Friday.
Cox’s attorney, Nelson Traverso, is asking the federal government to disclose exactly which speeches led to the investigation that culminated in Cox’s March 10 arrest on charges including conspiracy to commit murder.
25 YEARS AGO
August 9, 1996 — ANCHORAGE— Petersburg canneries processing a larger-than-average run of pink salmon are operating at full strength despite a local water shortage that shut down the city pool and has residents flushing toilets with saltwater.
“People have been real good about it,” said Patricia Curtiss, town clerk in Petersburg, a rainforest community about 675 miles southeast of Anchorage.
50 YEARS AGO
August 9, 1971 — (EDITOR’S NOTE: Gov. William A. Egan has studied the impact on Alaska of the West Coast longshoremen’s strike. Here is his report)
While Alaska is faced, north of the Gulf of Alaska, with a serious problem because of the dispute between West Coast longshoremen and the Pacific Maritime Association, we have been able to keep all waterborn carriers moving with the exception of; the large carrier, Sea-Land Service, Inc.
I again want to commend Labor Commissioner Henry Benson and others in state government who have made this possible, who were hand at work long before the strike began July 1 to keep water transportation to Alaska open. Mr. Button hat been in Seattle for over a week working to alleviate hardship, on Alaska resulting from the strike, and is now back in the state and continuing hit efforts here.
75 YEARS AGO
August 9, 1946 — An appeal to Fairbanks residents to help ease the University’s housing shortage for the first semester was issued today by the Alaska Housing Authority office.
The emergency housing projects planned for college cannot be completed in time for the opening of the first semester, as had been hoped, but will be ready for use by the time the second semester begins, it was announced. It is hoped that enough spare rooms in Fairbanks private homes can be secured to tide the students over until the emergency quarters are ready.