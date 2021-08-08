10 YEARS AGO
August 8, 2011 — CLEAR AIR FORCE STATION —
Les Mortenson’s more than three decades of working at Clear Air Force Station began quite unexpectedly. “I came up to go hunting and somebody gave me a job,” he recalled. “I stayed and worked seven 10-hour-days for 11 months, without a day off.”
The payoff was worth it. He made $2 per hour, and he could buy a beer for 50 cents. “I had so much money I didn’t know where to spend it,” he said. “We were totally self-sufficient here.”
Mortenson was a retired employee who spoke at the small ceremony commemorating the 50 years that Clear Air Force Station has been in existence. The celebration was low-key, kind of like Clear itself. The military station is a few miles off the Parks Highway at 283.5 Mile and off the radar for most people.
25 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1996 — ANCHORAGE—
A federal judge this week ruled against Exxon Corp. in a series of orders relating to the $5 billion punitive damages award issued in the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill case.
In the most significant ruling, U.S. District Judge Russel Holland turned away a proposal that would allow the oil giant to delay payment to plaintiffs as long as it had a legal petition pending in any court.
50 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this day, here is an item from August 9, 1971 — On the heels of an appointment of a new state banking director, State Rep. Dick Randolph of Fairbanks has demanded a full investigation of the firing of former director John Robertson.
Randolph told the Daily News-Miner today he was going to call State Rep. Jalmar Kerttula, chairman of the State House Commerce Committee, and demand the committee meet in interim session to investigate the firing and the state’s banking policies.
75 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Army clothing and boots lined with fibre-glass will be tested in Alaska and the Aleutians this winter as a protection against extreme cold.
The War Department said today the material is expected to prove much warmer and lighter than present wool and cotton garments. An Army observer who wore an experimental parka lined with fibre glass in last winter’s “musk ox” expedition in northern Canada reported it afforded comfort even when the temperature dropped to 40 degrees below zero.