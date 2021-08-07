10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 2011 — For the past quarter-century, millions of visitors have experienced Denali National Park and Preserve largely through the window of a 48-passenger bus. After years of planning and a $2 million visitor study, park officials think it could be time for something new.
Last week, they began collecting public comments on a new vehicle management plan that will overhaul a system whose foundation has been in place since 1986.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1996 — A severe thunderstorm struck the Tanana Valley State Fair on Tuesday afternoon, sending one ride operator to the hospital, blowing down an exhibitor’s tent, and forcing fairgoers to run for cover from torrential rain and hail.
The storm began shortly before 3 p.m. and lasted about 15 minutes. At least one lightning bolt is believed to have hit a ride called the Sizzler. Operator Dale Packard, 36, said he had his hand on the operating button when an electric current coursed through him.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1971 — ABOARD U.S.S. OKINAWA — Apollo 15s three moon explorers splashed down in the North Pacific today, ending a 12-day voyage of discovery that could give scientists their best clues yet about the origin of the solar system.
David R. Scott, James B. Irwin and Alfred M. Worden brought back a rock collection that may include a piece of the original lunar crust, plus nearly two miles of film of the moon’s surface. Their command ship Endeavour hit the water about 330 miles north of Hawaii after a blazing re-entry through the earth’s atmosphere.
During the re-entry, which started when the spaceship slammed into the atmosphere 76 miles high at 24,600 miles an hour, the temperature on the protective heat shield reached more than 4,000 degrees.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1946 — Immunization of all Fairbanks adults and children of four months or over was recommended today as word came from Dr. C, Earl Albrecht that travel out of the epidemic area at Anchorage will be placed control at noon Friday.
Dr. Paul B. Haggland, Fairbanks health officer, instituted the diphtheria immunization program here as the Anchorage epidemic reached a grave stage, with all public gatherings banned and general testing and immunization of food handlers required.