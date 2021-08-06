10 YEARS AGO
August 6, 2011 — The Army is shortening future deployments from 12 months to nine months for most units, according to a new policy announced Friday in Washington.
The announcement does not affect troops that are now deployed, but will likely to be greeted with cheers in Fairbanks and other military communities where families have undergone separations of a year or more in recent years because of soldiers deployed oversees.
25 YEARS AGO
August 6, 1996 — After nearly Five hours of debate Monday regarding a proposed sale of the Fairbanks Municipal Utilities System, Fairbanks city councilmen again decided to postpone action on the $160 million deal.
Ultimately, city voters would make the final decision during the Oct. 8 municipal election on the utility offer from Pacific Telecom Inc., Golden Valley Electric Association and Fairbanks Water & Sewer.
50 YEARS AGO
August 6, 1971 — WASHlNGTON— The Justice Department has withdrawn its motion to transfer to Alaska all further legal proceedings on the law suits involving the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
A change of venue request in the case of the Cordova Fisherman’s Union against Sec. of Interior Rogers C. B. Morton, was scheduled for hearing today in U. S. District Court.
75 YEARS AGO
August 6, 1946 — JUNEAU — Denial of the petition for increased freight and passenger rates by the Alaska maritime carriers, and discontinuance of the rate proceedings, are recommended in the report of F.J. Horan, examiner for the Maritime Commission, it was announced today by David Scoll, special counsel for the Alaska Development Board.
Scoll, who was retained by the development board to fight the maritime rates case, quoted from Horan’s report in an announcement made before the opening of the second day’s hearings before the subcommittee of the House committee on merchant marine and fisheries.