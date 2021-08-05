10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 2011 — Wilted leaves, stomped flowers and snapped stems sat in piles at Pearl Creek Elementary School’s garden Thursday afternoon.
Someone, sometime during the night, decided to tear apart what children and volunteers spent weeks cultivating. The vandal or vandals left about half the garden untouched, but the other parts were ruined or battered.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1996 — ATLANTA — They blasted enough fireworks at the Olympics’ closing ceremony to fill three 18-wheel trucks. A cast of thousands danced, sang and skated — and after the show athletes filled the field, laughed, hugged and hated to leave.
With sadness and relief Sunday night, Atlanta put out the flame that glowed over the biggest Olympics ever. The bitter sweet three-hour ceremony of music, dance and light brought together tributes to victims of a bomb attack at these games and to athletes slain at Munich in 1972.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1971 — SPACE CENTER, Houston — Astronaut Alfred M. Worden took man’s first walk in deep space today, floating like a feather nearly 200,000 miles from the earth as he retrieved two film canisters from the rear of the striking Apollo 13 spacecraft.
A television camera relayed clear pictures to earth as Worden, bundled in a stiff pressure suit and attached to a 25-foot lifeline, made three 15-foot-trips to the camera bay, twice to extract the film and once to inspect equipment.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1946 — An outbreak of diphtheria that has caused epidemic control measures to be invoked in Anchorage was reported from the Cook Inlet city by telephone today.
According to this report, an outbreak of the disease last week had been augmented over the weekend, by the discovery of 12 new cases, brining the total to twenty. Orders have been issued to restrict public gatherings and the motion picture theatre has been closed, Health Department assistance from Juneau has been summoned to carry out control measures.