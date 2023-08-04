10 YEARS AGO
August 4, 2013 — There has been growing concern in the Native community in recent years about the high number of Alaska Native children in foster care and the need to recruit more Native foster parents.
The Alaska Office of Children’s Services reports that more than 1,200 of the 2,000 children who need foster homes in Alaska are Alaska Native. Fairbanks has 103 licensed foster homes but only 30 of those are Native foster homes.
25 YEARS AGO
August 4, 1998 — UNITED NATIONS — Talks between Iraq and the United Nations on dismantling Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction have collapsed, and the chief U.N. inspector was cutting his trip to Baghdad short, the president of the Security Council said Monday. Richard Butler would be in New York by Wednesday at the latest to brief the council, said Danilo Turk, the Slovenian ambassador to the council and its current president.
Butler was unlikely to get clearance to fly out of Baghdad before dawn Tuesday. “This is a difficult moment,” Turk said. “It is not easy to have the discussions cut short, it is disturbing. We will have to see what Mr. Butler brings.” Turk said he had consulted with fellow council members, and was not clear yet what caused the breakdown in talks.
50 YEARS AGO
August 4, 1973 — SPACE CF.NTER, Houston — The Skylab 2 astronauts wrestled with some electrical problems today, including one that forced them to cancel solar astronomy experiments for the day. That problem also triggered a master alarm buzzer that routed Alan L. Bean, Dr. Owen K. Garriott and Jack R. Lousma out of their beds.
The alarm was set off by a brief short circuit in the solar telescope power system. The astronauts reset circuit breakers, but as a precaution Mission Control told them not to use the telescopes until experts can fully understand the problem. They concentrated on earth resources and medical experiments.
75 YEARS AGO
August 4, 1948 — POINT BARROW — Patrol planes kept constant vigil today on a rapidly shifting, unpredictable ice field that threatened to seal off the navy’s oil exploration bases and native villages from an eight ship navy supply company.
The vessels were to rendezvous early today about 10 miles south of here. There, they will wait out the shifting ice pack, prepared at a moment’s notice to slip into Barrow beach if the ice threat clears. The deep and dangerous ice floes have swung in towards shore a half dozen times in the last 24 hours, and then moved out again.
100 YEARS AGO
August 4, 1923 — PHOENIX, Aug 4. — Michael Cassidy, director of federal prohibition for Arizona, proposed that Alaska be renamed Harding, in memory of the first chief executive to visit that vast territory. Ile will submit his proposal to Senator Cameron of Arizona.