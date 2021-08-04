10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 2011 — Insomniacs and night owls could get their first summer glimpse of the northern lights tonight. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute is forecasting high aurora activity during the early morning hours for at least the next day or so, thanks to a “large solar event” near the central part of the sun Tuesday.
That flare should translate into good viewing conditions at least through Friday morning. Weather permitting, displays will be visible above almost the entire state — from Barrow to Bethel, Dillingham and Ketchikan — according to the forecast by Charles Deehr.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Hydroelectric projects, harbor improvements, riverbank erosion work, and grants for rural water and sewer projects are among the Alaska items included in a variety of budget measures passed by congressional committees in Washington, DC.
The state could receive $15 million in annual grants for the next four years for rural water systems in a measure recently approved a House-Senate conference committee.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1971 — JUNEAU — Disagreement over the state’s banking system, which has been slowly brewing since Gov. William A. Egan took office in December, 1970, peaked Tuesday morning when Commissioner of Commerce Kenneth W. Kadow summarily dismissed the director of the state’s Division of Banking and Securities, John Robertson. Robertson has called for an official investigation.
Officially cited for an inability to communicate, Robertson said late Tuesday night that his firing was the result of disagreement over ‘’ the regulatory responsibilities of the department.” Robertson has been an outspoken advocate of a strong state-chartered banking system as opposed to a federally-chartered system. As director of the banking and securities division, Robertson led an investigation into the branch banking policies of the state at the same time that the merging of the Bank of Petersburg, a state bank, and the National Bank of Alaska, a federally chartered bank, was taking place.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1946 — WASHINGTON — An Army B-29 bomber was poised today at Honolulu for an attempt at a record 10,000-mile non-stop flight over the Arctic to Cairo, Egypt, the Army Air Forces reported.
An announcement said the plane, extensively modified at Oklahoma City to carry a heavy load of fuel, was expected to leave “in the near future.” It will fly a great circle route by way of Iceland, England, and Italy, which by-passes Russian territory.