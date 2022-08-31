August 31, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — A mining company with a 50 percent interest in a huge copper and gold deposit in Alaska where hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on exploration is trying to find a buyer for the contentious project near the world’s best remaining wild sockeye salmon streams.
Northern Dynasty Minerals’ Ltd. CEO Ron Thiessen said the Vancouver-based company is considered a junior mining company. What the Pebble Mine project needs is a mega-mining company to step in and help move the project forward, he said.
August 31, 1997 — When the Titanic sank into a watery grave for the second time Friday, the big “OOPS!” was heard around the world.
Efforts to raise an 11-ton piece of the hull from the world’s most famous cruise ship failed when two of four “lift bags,” broke loose, 215 feet short of surfacing the section.
August 31, 1972 — Alaska Airlines today completed purchase negotiations for the Golden Nugget Motel here as an addition to the airlines’s tourist program, Alaska Airlines President Charles Willis said this morning in Seattle.
Willis, on behalf of thy Alaska Airlines subsidiary company, Alaska Continental Development Corporation, purchased the 38-room motel from Fairbanks businessman Don Pruhs.
August 31, 1947 — Fairbanksans looked forward today to a long Labor Day weekend with a fifty-fifty chance of fair weather for holiday activities.
The city will close most commercial doors Monday. Federal offices will be idle. Hotels, drugstores, liquor stores and bars will be open for business. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner will not publish until Tuesday.